Putin will go on a visit to India – RBK

Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi

(Photo: Adnan Abidi / Reuters)



Russian President Vladimir Putin will leave for a working visit to India on December 6 and will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“During the talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is planned to discuss the further development of relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between the two countries,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders will also discuss topical issues on the international agenda, including joint work within the G20, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The details of the visit were previously told to reporters by the presidential aide for foreign policy Yuri Ushakov. “About ten bilateral agreements, very important, including semi-closed ones, will be signed. Until now, these agreements are being worked out. We are confident that the package of agreements in the context of the visit will be drawn up, ”he said, adding that it is too early to voice the topics of agreements.

Ushakov noted the special format of relations between the leaders of the two countries. First, Putin and Modi will hold talks with the delegation, and then have lunch one-on-one. In addition, he noted that the president would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Ushakov noted that “a number of important energy announcements are under consideration.”