Red offensive: all the novelties of the Chinese car industry in Russia

Changan Uni-k

The appearance of the company’s flagship crossover was expected last summer. However, Uni-k passed certification tests and received the relevant documents only in the middle of autumn. The new Changan has an extravagant design. The doors are equipped with retractable door handles.

Changan Uni-k seats and door cards are finished in nappa leather, which looks non-trivial in the mid-price crossover segment. The dashboard located in the center of the dashboard consists of three color displays, which is also quite rare. The car will appear at dealerships early next year. The buyer will be offered versions with front and all-wheel drive, and a 233-horsepower two-liter turbo engine.

JAC T8 Pro

In the second half of 2022, a replenishment is expected in a fairly modest range of full-size pickups presented in our country – the new JAC T8 Pro will appear on the market. It will replace the T6 truck, which is sold in Russia at a price of 1.6 million rubles or more.

The frame structure, plug-in four-wheel drive, six-speed manual transmission and a ground clearance of 22 cm, in theory, should endow the car with good off-road qualities. The declared carrying capacity is 900 kg, the pickup with a one and a half meter body is equipped with a 211-horsepower turbodiesel.

JAC S4

A little earlier than the pickup (roughly in the spring), JAC dealers should have an updated S4 crossover. The car received new bumpers, a modified radiator grille and narrower front lighting. In the cabin, a new digital instrument panel, a platform for wireless charging of a smartphone has appeared, which is located on the central tunnel in a niche under the front panel.

In the Russian specification, the front-wheel drive car will be equipped with a 136-horsepower gasoline turbo engine (at home it is optimized for 150 horsepower) in combination with a variator or a six-speed manual.

Geely KX 11

New from Geely – the KX 11 crossover – debuted at the end of April at the Shanghai Motor Show. The Russian office of Geely clarified that in Russia this car will appear closer to the second half of 2022. In China, the car is equipped with an automatic unmanned parking function, which is activated by pressing a button on the key fob.

The KX will surely surprise potential customers with its one meter large multimedia screen. Moreover, this is a touchscreen monitor, and it looks more like a home TV. The screen occupies the entire front panel space between the driver and passenger. The crossover is equipped with a two-liter Volvo turbo engine in two power options: 218 and 238 horsepower.

Haval Dargo

The Russian representative office of Haval did not disclose their plans to bring new models to the market. However, according to the portal “Chinese Cars”, at the beginning of next year at the company’s plant in the Tula region it is planned to start assembling the compact SUV Haval Dargo (in China this model is called the Big Dog).

Former chief designer of Land Rover Phill Simmons, who joined the Chinese company a few years ago, tried to give the crossover the most brutal look and make it unlike anything that Haval had before. As a result, the car received an angular body with unpainted bumpers. In the “Chinese” elephant, in the manner of Jeep Wrangler, massive handles are located on the dashboard and on the side pillars of the body.

Exeed VX

Chery has already announced the start of sales of the Exceed VX premium crossover. This car can no longer be called even a mid-price one, its cost starts at 3.3 million rubles.

For about the same money (excluding dealer markups), you can purchase a Mazda CX-9 or a Hyundai Palisade.

The four-wheel drive seven-seater crossover is available only with a 249-horsepower two-liter turbocharged engine in combination with a robotic transmission. This crossover has options such as a panoramic sunroof with a sunroof that automatically closes after receiving a signal from a rain sensor.

Exceed LX

It was originally planned that a more compact Exceed LX crossover will appear on our market in one dimension with the VX. However, the pandemic and the ensuing semiconductor problems disrupted the plans of the Chinese company: the model will come to Russian dealers closer to the middle of next year.

At the heart of the LX is Chery Tiggo 7, both cars are built on the same platform and have a unified body. The premium crossover has a more expensive interior design with an abundance of leather, wood-look inserts and two 12-inch displays.

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

The design of the updated model was patented by the Chinese automaker in our country at the end of February. However, the Tiggo 4 Pro will be available to dealers only at the beginning of next year. The “SUV” has changed the shape of the bumpers, lighting equipment and the radiator grill. The cabin has a new front panel with a 10.3-inch multimedia display and a touch-sensitive climate control unit.

Chery Omoda 5

Chery’s Russian office plans to bring the Omoda 5 crossover (names for the Chinese market), which debuted at the recent Guangzhou Auto Show, next year. How exactly this model will be called in our country is not reported.

This car will become the founder of a whole line of new models, designed primarily for young buyers. The car is equipped with a 197-horsepower 1.6-liter turbocharged engine. Hybrid and all-electric versions are planned for the future.