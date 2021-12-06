Rocky Shares Child Photo With Rocky Balboa Statue

Los Angeles, December 6. Hollywood actor Dwayne Scala Johnson showed fans his childhood photo. He demonstrated the publication through his Instagram page.

The star of the Fast and Furious and Jumanji franchises actively maintains her pages on social networks. Sometimes he remembers to be nostalgic. On Saturday, December 5, the artist posted his photo on his Instagram page. On it, he is still a teenager, posing against the backdrop of a sculpture of Rocky Balboa, the character of actor Sylvester Stallone from the series of films about the boxer of the same name.

“What would I say to myself at 13? Enjoy it. Work hard. And buy a bra to cover your small breasts, ”Dwayne joked.

Fans appreciated the actor’s humor. They left their comments in under the post.

“Work harder at school, but also don’t let your employer treat you like crap just because you’re an intern,” wrote the advice to this.tami.

Diego Maradona? – joked Cemal Yeşil.

“For me, it would mean starting to train earlier,” ironically Miles Coon.

Earlier, actress Zendaya remembered funny incidents during the filming of “Spider-Man – 3”. She said that due to the difference in height, she and her colleague Tom Holland had problems with landing while working on the film.