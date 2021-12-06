Rogozin showed a photo of a “double-sided” carrier rocket “Soyuz” – Gazeta.Ru

The head of the state corporation “Roscosmos” Dmitry Rogozin joked in Telegramby presenting a photo of the “double-sided” launch vehicle “Soyuz”.

The picture shows the Russian Soyuz-ST-B launch vehicle with Galileo satellites, installed on the launch pad of the Kuru cosmodrome. The rocket is reflected in the wet plates of the launch pad – it may appear that another rocket is directed in the opposite direction.

“The Samara missile engineers have created a two-way rocket – specifically for launching from the other side of the Earth,” Rogozin wrote.

Russian launch vehicle “Soyuz-ST-B” with upper stage “Fregat” and two navigation satellites Galileo successfully started December 5 from the Kourou Cosmodrome in French Guiana.

Previously, the launch was postponed several times due to weather conditions. On December 4, Arianespace, the operator of commercial launches of a Russian rocket at the Guiana Space Center, said lightning was the reason for the transfer.