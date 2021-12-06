Roskomnadzor calls the blocking of foreign IT companies “the last measure” – RBC

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the “landing” of IT giants on July 1, it comes into force on January 1, 2022. According to the law, foreign companies with a daily audience of more than 500 thousand users must open a branch, representative office or authorized legal entity in Russia. They also need to register a personal account on the Roskomnadzor website and place an electronic feedback form on their resource.

In November, Roskomnadzor published a list of 13 foreign companies that need to comply with the “landing” law. In particular, the list includes: Google (Google Play services, YouTube, YouTube Music, Google Chat, Gmail), Apple (iCloud, App Store, Apple Music), Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), Twitter, TikTok, Telegram , Zoom, Viber, Spotify, Likeme Pte. ltd (Likee), Discord, Pinterest and Twitch.

Read on RBC Pro

State Duma Deputy Alexander Khinshtein previously pointed out that many of the IT giants “openly abuse their monopoly position,” and also violate Russian law. According to him, those companies that refuse to fulfill the requirements are threatened with a ban on distributing advertising about themselves, on accepting payments from Russian individuals and legal entities, and other restrictions.