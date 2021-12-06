Roskomnadzor is ready to block WhatsApp and Youtube after January 1

Internet companies will be obliged to open representative offices in the Russian Federation

Photo: Anna Mayorova © URA.RU

Social networks WhatsApp, YouTube, Google, Facebook and Twitter may be blocked if they do not comply with the new “landing law”. The changes will take effect after January 1st. This was announced by the deputy head of Roskomnadzor Vadim Subbotin.

“The Law“ On Landing ”provides us with a wide range of mechanisms for forcing foreign companies to strictly comply with the law, primarily measures of economic impact. Slowing down and blocking is what we, in principle, do not want to use, this is the last measure when other arguments no longer work, “Vadim Subbotin told Interfax.

In Russia, on January 1, 2022, the law “On the landing of foreign IT companies” will come into force. Roskomnadzor will maintain a list of foreign companies that are subject to the law. While there are 13 companies in the list that own 22 Internet services, the list is not final. This includes WhatsApp, YouTube, Google, Facebook and Twitter. They will have to open representative offices in Russia, register a personal account on the Roskomnadzor website and publish an electronic form for appeals. For failure to comply, sanctions are threatened, up to blocking services.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the authorities are not going to block the social networks YouTube, Telegram and TikTok. According to him, they want to work with them. But foreign companies must comply with the requirements of Russian legislation in order to avoid slowing down.