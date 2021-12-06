https://ria.ru/20211206/otravlenie-1762313746.html

Rospotrebnadzor found out the reasons for the poisoning of 48 people near Novosibirsk

Rospotrebnadzor found out the reasons for the poisoning of 48 people near Novosibirsk – RIA Novosti, 12/06/2021

Rospotrebnadzor found out the reasons for the poisoning of 48 people near Novosibirsk

The cause of the poisoning of 48 people after consuming products from the Sushi House shop-cafe in the city of Tatarsk, Novosibirsk Region, was infected personnel … RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

NOVOSIBIRSK, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The reason for the poisoning of 48 people after consuming products from the Sushi House shop-cafe in the city of Tatarsk, Novosibirsk Region, was infected staff of the establishment and violation of sanitary requirements, the head of the territorial administration of Rospotrebnadzor Alexander Shcherbatov said on Monday. It was reported that 48 people who bought food in one cafe , went to a hospital in the city of Tatarsk, Novosibirsk region, with suspicion of poisoning. The check was organized by the prosecutor’s office and the Investigative Committee. A criminal case was initiated under Part 1 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (sale of goods and products that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life and health of consumers). “We have completed an epidemiological investigation of the group morbidity associated with the use of the products of the Sushi House public catering enterprise in the city of Tatarsk. Etiological agent of morbidity. – salmonella, rota- and noraviruses. The source of infection is personnel who, according to the results of laboratory tests, have found Salmonella DNA, antigens of rota- and noraviruses, “Shcherbatov said at an operational meeting in the regional government. He explained that the buyers of Sushi House got sick, eating products, “inseminated” by viruses by employees in the process of its manufacture. “The reasons contributing to the emergence and spread of morbidity are violation of sanitary requirements when organizing the work of a catering enterprise. This individual entrepreneur started working in November,” said the chief sanitary doctor regi He noted that in order to prevent and prevent Rospotrebnadzor with the prosecutor’s office, they organized control raids on similar catering establishments.

