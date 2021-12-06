Rospotrebnadzor named the reasons for the mass poisoning of land in Tatarsk – RBK

Photo: Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Novosibirsk Region



The reason for the poisoning of 48 people with sushi from the Sushi House shop-cafe in the city of Tatarsk, Novosibirsk Region, was the infected staff of the establishment and violation of sanitary requirements. This was announced by the head of the territorial department of Rospotrebnadzor Alexander Shcherbatov, reports “RIA Novosti”.

“The etiological agent of morbidity is Salmonella, rotaviruses and noroviruses, the source of infection is personnel, who, according to the results of the examination, revealed Salmonella DNA, rota- and norovirus antigens. Transfer factors are finished products, seeded in the manufacturing process by employees, ”said Shcherbatov.

He added that the spread of viruses was facilitated by non-compliance with sanitary standards by Sushi House staff.

At the end of November, at least 30 residents of Tatarsk went to hospitals with signs of poisoning and complaints of poor health. They were diagnosed with acute intestinal infection, gastroenteritis. By the morning of November 23, it became known that at least 48 people were injured: 29 adults and 19 children, two of them were hospitalized. All victims bought food at the Sushi House.