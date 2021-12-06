Russian arms sales fell for the third year in a row – Gazeta.Ru

Over the past year, sales of Russian weapons decreased by 6.5% compared to 2019. As a result, weapons worth $ 26.4 billion were sold in 2020, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. SIPRI…

In 2019, the figure was $ 28.2 billion.

This value has been declining for the third year in a row. Recently, companies from the Russian Federation have shown one of the sharpest drops among all market participants.

The reason for the fall, according to SIPRI experts, was the completion of the state armaments program for 2011-2020. Also affected by the pandemic, due to which the timing of the delivery of weapons has increased.

Sales of the concern “Almaz-Antey” for the year fell by 31%, the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) – by 11%.

At the same time, the United Aircraft Corporation increased deliveries by 16%, despite the trend in the industry. In total, the rating of the largest defense companies includes nine Russian ones.

Previously reportedthat Russia signed a number of military contracts and agreements with India.