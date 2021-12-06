Russians warned of risk of potato shortage in 2022

Next year, Russia risks facing a potato shortage. The reason is that it is expected to increase the capacity for processing tubers by 50%, as well as to reduce the production of potatoes on personal subsidiary plots. The drop in yield due to drought will also affect this. All this threatens a shortage of local tubers for consumers.

Market participants informed the Ministry of Agriculture. They noted that without subsidizing production, only imports can replace the potato shortage.

According to the chairman of the Union of Potato and Vegetable Market Participants, Sergei Lupekhin, in 2021, about one million tons of potatoes were processed in Russia. However, in 2022 it will go up to 1.5 million tons, and by 2026 – already up to three million tons, writes Kommersant.

It is also noted that there is a risk of shortage of potato flakes in the market. The cost of raw materials can rise by 50%. And there may also be an increase in prices for imported raw materials.

At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture stressed that the preconditions for increasing the harvest of potatoes have already been created. According to the ministry, as of December 2, 6.68 million tons of potatoes were harvested in the Russian Federation, while in 2020 these figures were equal to 6.64 million tons. Probably, by the end of this year, the figure will increase to 6.71 million tons. In 2022, it is already expected to reach 7.2 million tons.

Meanwhile, the Russians were warned of a 3-7% rise in prices for a number of goods by the New Year. This is due to the increased demand for them. First of all, the increase in prices will affect eggs, milk, cheeses, as well as sausages, meat, fruits and vegetables. The same will apply to sweets and alcohol. Among other things, before the holidays, the cost of perfumery, jewelry and cosmetics will rise.