Russians will be fined for siding or glazing a balcony – Gazeta.Ru

From March 1, 2022, amendments to the order of the Ministry of Construction and Housing and Utilities of the Russian Federation “On Approval of the Rules for the Use of Residential Premises” Telegram-channel Readovka.

“… Do not make the reconstruction (or) redevelopment of the living quarters in violation of the procedure provided for in Articles 25, 26 and 28 of the Housing Code of the Russian Federation,” the document says.

According to the new rules, it will not be possible to make an uncoordinated change of external cladding and installation of balcony glazing. Such works will now need to be discussed in specialized instances.

Sergey Rykovsky, general director of Eurocity Management Company in Tula, explained that the management company issues technical specifications for balcony glazing, which must be completed in full.

“Based on the technical conditions, it is necessary to make a project, which indicates the dimensions, joints, estimates of materials and work, and so on,” he continued.

According to the head of Eurocity, the document should contain the calculation of the load on the floors and the conclusion on the possibility of performing the work.

He also indicated that the Administrative and Technical Supervision Department of the city administration will be in charge of imposing and writing off fines.

