Russians will be fined for unauthorized glazing of a balcony

In March 2022, new rules for the use of residential premises begin to operate in Russia. In particular, fines of up to 5 thousand rubles are provided for citizens for unauthorized cladding or glazing of a balcony, and the structure itself will have to be dismantled.

Such measures are provided for by order of the Ministry of Construction and Housing and Utilities of May 14, 2021 No. 292, which specifies that it is impossible to reorganize (or) redevelop a living space in violation of the procedure provided for in Articles 25, 26 and 28 of the Housing Code of the Russian Federation.

Replacing the balcony cladding or its glazing will also be included in the technical passport of the building, as an element of the facade design. Taking this into account, from March 1 next year, all such adjustments will need to be coordinated with special instances, the Readovka edition reports. At the same time, the document will contain a number of characteristics, including color, size, weight, materials used. The last point should be paid special attention to, because if some types of plastic are used for finishing the balcony without permission, then a fine can also be received for violating fire safety rules.

As explained by the chairman of the Moscow Housing Union, lawyer Konstantin Krokhin, now it is difficult to understand how this new mechanism will be implemented. Based on the principles of law, these rules of the order will not apply to those glazing that was made before the entry into force of the new rules, he added.

“I think they will not be fined for something that was glazed 10-20 years ago. The question of dismantling may arise. But then, for any dismantling, time must be given, that is, an order must be issued on the basis of a check, for example, by the housing inspection. If the owner does not comply with this prescription, which must be motivated by safety standards, including fire safety, then an administrative offense will arise. I believe that the mechanism will be like this “, – quotes the words of the expert bfm.ru.