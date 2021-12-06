Sandbox Metaverse Gains Momentum And Its Token Grows 325%

This time, our eyes were attracted by the Sandbox metauniverse project, whose token has grown by 325% since October and is not going to stop.

In this article, we’ll tell you everything about Sandbox: what it is, who its founders are, what are its competitive advantages, as well as who invested in the idea of ​​creating the platform and what you need to know before launching its important event at the end of the month.

What is Sandbox?

Sandbox, launched in 2011 by Pixowl, is a blockchain-based virtual world that lets you create, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game. Sandbox has created a decentralized platform for the thriving gaming community, combining the strengths of autonomous organizations and non-fungible tokens.

According to the Sandbox whitepaper, the platform’s main mission is to successfully implement blockchain technology into popular games. Sandbox focuses on fostering a creative play-to-earn model that allows users to be both creators and players at the same time. Sandbox has a SAND utility token that makes it easier for users to conduct transactions on the platform. So, Sandbox uses all the possibilities of blockchain technology.

Who founded Sandbox?

Arthur Madrid, co-founder and CEO of Pixowl, is behind the creation and development of the Sandbox project. In 2000 he graduated from the Faculty of Economics at the University of Paris-Dauphine. Madrid’s professional career began as a consultant to Eurogroup Consulting France, but he soon discovered an entrepreneurial spirit.

Pixowl’s second co-founder and CEO is Sébastien Borger. He started his professional career as a project manager for 1-Click Media, but eventually decided to start his own business.

In 2011, Arthur Madrid and Sébastien Borge co-founded Pixowl and to this day are constantly working on joint projects.

What makes Sandbox unique?

Sandbox is a unique platform because it brings blockchain technology to the gaming world. After all, when it comes to applying blockchain technology, the gaming industry is a huge untapped market, as Pixowl noted. Sandbox aims to revolutionize the marketplace by developing a universe where gamers can create and collect blockchain-based assets. And despite the fact that there are already many competitors, the platform occupies its own special niche in the global gaming market.

By focusing on user-generated content, Sandbox creates a meta-universe in which players are involved and contribute to the further development of the platform. In addition, by introducing the SAND token, Sandbox promotes decentralized governance, and also gives users the opportunity to share views and ideas about the development of the project.

Sandbox got its start in a big way and has attracted support and investment from many of the big brands in the gaming industry such as Atari, Helix and CryptoKitties. Sandbox also received support from SoftBank, a Japanese holding company operating in the fields of telecommunications, marketing, finance, etc.

Investments SoftBank

Sandbox raised $ 93 million from Vision Fund 2, operated by SoftBank. Among the huge list of companies that have invested in Sandbox, this is the last one. SoftBank decided to support the project a year after the last round of token sale. At that time, there was a huge growth in platform users, and transaction volumes exceeded $ 144 million. This was the first investment of Vision Fund 2 in a company that issues its own cryptocurrency.

The investment will boost the Sandbox creators’ economy as the platform expands to offer not only games, but also fashion, architecture and visual concerts, according to COO Sébastien Borget.

“We are creating this open metaverse. Sandbox is opposed to giant tech companies: while they claim that the metaverse belongs to them, Sandbox offers an alternative in which users are the first, ”says Borje.

Alpha event Sandbox

Sandbox will open up a slice of its metaverse to players for the first time with a multi-week play-to-earn Alpha event. Few will be able to enjoy the full experience, but it will allow them to monetize their time in the metaverse. In the game, gamers will be able to buy land and create NFTs, as well as earn SAND by completing various tasks and a stake token.

The event starts on November 29 at 3:00 p.m. ET and runs until December 20. A select group of 5,000 users will have the opportunity to earn up to 1,000 SAND and three exclusive NFTs by spending time on 18 features developed by the Sandbox teams.

Three exclusive NFTs will only be available during the Alpha Event. They will feature a medieval-style gate, a blue and black dragon, and a long sword that can be used in the Sandbox metaverse.

The Alpha Pass is an NFT ticket that provides full access to the event for 5,000 people. Around 1000 tickets will be raffled off, giving the chance to become the owner of a land plot in the Sandbox. A further 2,250 will be awarded to Sandbox account holders through daily social contests over three weeks. These gold tickets will also be on sale on the OpenSea NFT Marketplace from November 29 to December 19.

Players without a pass will be able to access three challenges and the Alpha Hub (a multiplayer game mode that has a number of locations and quests), however they will not be able to claim P2E rewards. According to OpenSea, the minimum price for NFT from Sandbox is around 1 ETH, which is around $ 4300 at the time of writing.

Summary

In summary, it is worth noting that more than 30,000 people use Sandbox’s NFT tools in beta mode every month. Its virtual lands are owned by over 12,000 unique owners in the community. The total value of the virtual world at the time of writing is over $ 2 billion, and the project has more than 165 partners, including Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, The Smurfs, Deadmaus and the Care Bears own their parcel of land.

