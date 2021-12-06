https://ria.ru/20211202/bullock-1761688020.html

Sandra Bullock explains why she doesn’t marry her boyfriend

Sandra Bullock explained why she does not marry her boyfriend – Russia news today

Sandra Bullock explains why she doesn’t marry her boyfriend

Sandra Bullock spoke about why she doesn’t marry her boyfriend Brian Randall. Reported by Entertainment Tonight. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T02: 34

2021-12-02T02: 34

2021-12-02T02: 34

the culture

sandra bullock

stars

celebrities

culture News

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155955/36/1559553653_0-0:2384:1342_1920x0_80_0_0_d209daeaf6700ac601935568e0b207c9.jpg

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Sandra Bullock spoke about why she doesn’t marry her boyfriend Brian Randall. Reported by Entertainment Tonight. “I know what a divorce is. And I found the love of my life. We have two wonderful children, no, three – Brian has a daughter. And nothing could be better. I don’t want to tell everyone. they did what I did, but I don’t need a stamp in my passport to be a devoted partner and a caring mother. I don’t need to be reminded to be there in difficult times, “the actress shared her feelings. In April 2010, Bullock filed for divorce from television personality and motorcycle manufacturer Jesse James. He cheated on the artist. The actress has two adopted children, in April 2010 she adopted a boy, Louis Bardot, and in December 2015, she adopted a girl named Leila. Bullock and Randall’s romance became known in 2015.

https://ria.ru/20211124/bullock-1760376149.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155955/36/1559553653_0-0:2384:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_fba2cc4ee6dd9669f583fb8637e4bf50.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

sandra bullock, stars, celebrities, culture news