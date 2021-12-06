https://ria.ru/20211202/bullock-1761688020.html
Sandra Bullock explains why she doesn’t marry her boyfriend
MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Sandra Bullock spoke about why she doesn’t marry her boyfriend Brian Randall. Reported by Entertainment Tonight. “I know what a divorce is. And I found the love of my life. We have two wonderful children, no, three – Brian has a daughter. And nothing could be better. I don’t want to tell everyone. they did what I did, but I don’t need a stamp in my passport to be a devoted partner and a caring mother. I don’t need to be reminded to be there in difficult times, “the actress shared her feelings. In April 2010, Bullock filed for divorce from television personality and motorcycle manufacturer Jesse James. He cheated on the artist. The actress has two adopted children, in April 2010 she adopted a boy, Louis Bardot, and in December 2015, she adopted a girl named Leila. Bullock and Randall’s romance became known in 2015.
“I know what a divorce is. And I found the love of my life. We have two beautiful children, no, three – Brian has a daughter. And nothing could be better. I don’t want to say that everyone would act like me, but I don’t need a stamp in my passport to be a devoted partner and a caring mother. I don’t need to be reminded to be there in difficult times, “the actress shared her feelings.
In April 2010, Bullock filed for divorce from television personality and motorcycle manufacturer Jesse James. He cheated on the artist.
The actress has two adopted children, in April 2010 she adopted a boy, Louis Bardot, and in December 2015, she adopted a girl named Leila.
Bullock and Randall’s romance became known in 2015.
