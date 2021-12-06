https://ria.ru/20211206/shoygu-1762314153.html

Shoigu meets with Indian Defense Minister Singh in New Delhi

Shoigu met with Indian Defense Minister Singh in New Delhi – Russia news today

Shoigu meets with Indian Defense Minister Singh in New Delhi

Russian and Indian Defense Ministers Sergei Shoigu and Rajnath Singh are holding talks in New Delhi, the Indian Defense Ministry said. RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

2021-12-06T07: 59

2021-12-06T07: 59

2021-12-06T07: 59

in the world

Syria

new delhi

Sergei Shoigu

sushma swaraj

rajnath singh

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0f/1750108671_0:180:3001:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_e669b564bdc2d4082a8eb5851f0fafe9.jpg

NEW DELHI, 6 Dec – RIA Novosti. Russian and Indian Defense Ministers Sergei Shoigu and Rajnath Singh are holding talks in New Delhi, the Indian Defense Ministry said. “Russian Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu met with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at the Sushma Swaraj Palace in New Delhi,” the Defense Ministry said In addition to the bilateral meeting, the heads of the defense ministries of the two countries will participate in the “2 + 2” meeting together with the foreign ministers of Russia and India Sergey Lavrov and Subramanyam Jaishankar. As the Russian Foreign Ministry noted yesterday, the heads of the foreign policy and defense departments of the two countries will discuss key regional topics including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and Central Asia, settlement in Afghanistan and Syria, as well as interaction on the platform of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and in the Russia-India-China format. Special attention will be paid to issues of strategic stability.

https://ria.ru/20211205/indiya-1762230462.html

https://ria.ru/20211206/otnosheniya-1762091109.html

Syria

new delhi

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0f/1750108671_135-0:2864:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8190c8ccebfff9772abd51226d318894.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, syria, new delhi, sergey shoigu, sushma swaraj, rajnath singh, russia