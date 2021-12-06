SIPRI recorded a drop in sales of Russian arms for the third year in a row – RBK

The United States remains the world’s largest arms supplier.Combined, arms sales from the 41 US top 100 companies totaled $ 285 billion, up 1.9% in 2020 compared to 2019. Their share in the global arms trade was 54%.

The second place is taken by Chinese companies. The combined arms sales of the five top 100 Chinese companies totaled $ 66.8 billion in 2020, up 1.5% from 2019. Chinese firms accounted for 13% of the world’s total sales.

RBC’s source close to the Almaz-Antey concern spoke about three reasons for the decrease in revenue from the concern. This is a significant increase in the dollar in 2020, organizational difficulties associated with the pandemic and the financing algorithm for multi-year contracts. According to him, it was in 2020 that the lowest point of the funding cycle fell here. Thus, of the three factors mentioned, only the last was expected, the rest played the role of “black swans”, says the interlocutor of RBC.

“But, despite all the complexity of the situation, the concern retained its first place in the list of Russian defense industry companies, as well as a place in the twenty world leaders in the industry,” concluded the interlocutor of RBC.

Earlier, the head of the FSMTC Dmitry Shugaev, in his first interview with RBC, explained why the reports of Russian officials on the volume of arms exports do not coincide with the reports of international organizations, including SIPRI.

“The whole secret is in different methods of counting. Our export assessment is carried out on the basis of fixed contract prices for the supplied property. For example, the price of the contract for X’s product is $ 1 million. After it has been sent to the customer, we fix this $ 1 million, ”said Shugaev.

SIPRI, he said, has a different approach. “Instead of a specific cost of a product, they use a so-called trend indicator, which has approximately the same meaning for the same type of product. For example, all tanks – American, German, French, Chinese, ours – they count at the same price, which, of course, is completely inadequate to their real cost. That is, an emphasis is placed on assessing the quantitative aspect of exports, which, as the institute itself emphasizes, cannot be used to assess exports, ”he continued.

“In addition, SIPRI only uses open data, which is certainly not complete. And such things as spare parts and services, they generally, frankly, do not take into account until the end, only if these are some major repairs or modernization programs, ”summed up the head of the FSMTC.