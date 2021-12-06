SIPRI recorded a drop in sales of Russian arms for the third year in a row – RBK

Photo: Mikhail Metzel / TASS



The aggregate arms sales of nine Russian companies in the top 100 largest arms manufacturers in the world fell from $ 28.2 billion in 2019 to $ 26.4 billion in 2020, a decline of 6.5%. This is stated in a study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

“This indicates a continuation of the downward trend observed since 2017, when arms sales by Russian top 100 companies peaked. Russian firms accounted for 5.0% of the total arms sales in the top 100, ”the publication says.

The decline in sales coincided with the end of the State Arms Program for 2011-20, as well as pandemic-related delays in delivery schedules. Arms sales by Almaz-Antey and the United Shipbuilding Corporation fell 31% and 11%, respectively. At the same time, the United Aircraft Corporation increased arms sales by 16%.

In general, global arms sales in the first year of the pandemic increased by 3.1% / “Industrial giants were largely protected by strong government demand for military goods and services,” said Alexandra Marksteiner, researcher of the SIPRI Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program.

The United States remains the world’s largest arms supplier.Combined, arms sales from 41 US companies in the top 100 totaled $ 285 billion, up 1.9% in 2020 compared to 2019. Their share in the global arms trade was 54%.