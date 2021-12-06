SK will check the creativity of Noize MC and Oxxxymiron – Gazeta.Ru

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed to check the activities of musicians Noize MC (Ivan Alekseev) and Oxxxymiron (Miron Fedorova), informs press service of the department.

“The Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia, within the framework of the pre-investigation check, carefully examine the arguments set forth in the appeal to him from the initiative“ group of patriots, ”the message says.

The department explained that these performers “propagandize a negative attitude towards law enforcement officers.” In addition, they saw in their work “attempts to rehabilitate Nazism and extremist activity.”

Bastrykin instructed to give an appropriate legal assessment to the incident after the check.

Formerly the Perm prosecutor’s office reported about checking Oxxxymiron’s video for the song “The Last Call”, in which two teenagers shoot at school. In 2018, Roskomnadzor, at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office, blocked access to this clip on YouTube and other resources.