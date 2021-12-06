https://ria.ru/20211206/vertolet-1762308698.html

Source: special forces received Mi-8AMTSh-VN fire support helicopters

The first Mi-8AMTSh-VN special forces fire support helicopters have already entered the Russian army, a source in the military-industrial complex told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The first Mi-8AMTSh-VN special forces fire support helicopters have already entered the Russian army, a source in the military-industrial complex told RIA Novosti. / 17. It is intended for fire support of actions of special forces. The technical appearance of the Mi-8AMTSh-VN was formed taking into account the experience of the combat use of helicopters, including in Syria. The vehicle incorporates a whole range of design features that increase the combat efficiency and survivability of the vehicle. In comparison with the previous version on a helicopter, thanks to these innovations, the cruising and maximum flight speed to 280 kilometers per hour, as well as the maximum take-off weight to 13.5 tons, have been increased. combat survivability of the helicopter. The vehicle is equipped with the President-S defense system, which automatically recognizes the launch of missiles at the helicopter, jamming their guidance heads and ejecting false thermal targets. Mi-8AMTSh-VN installed a new composition of weapons. The main feature was that along with small arms and cannon weapons (for example, UPK-23-250 containers), unguided missiles (B-8V20A) and bombs of various calibers (OFAB-250), the helicopter is equipped with a guided missile weapon system with a surveillance and sighting system In addition to the standard armament, the vehicle is equipped with four machine guns: three 12.7 mm “Korda” and one 7.62 mm KVP machine gun in the rear of the helicopter.

