https://ria.ru/20211206/vertolet-1762308698.html
Source: special forces received Mi-8AMTSh-VN fire support helicopters
Source: special forces received Mi-8AMTSh-VN fire support helicopters – Russia news today
Source: special forces received Mi-8AMTSh-VN fire support helicopters
The first Mi-8AMTSh-VN special forces fire support helicopters have already entered the Russian army, a source in the military-industrial complex told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021
2021-12-06T03: 25
2021-12-06T03: 25
2021-12-06T04: 02
security
mi-8
mi-171sh
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/15/1590161537_0:207:2442:1581_1920x0_80_0_0_cbe9a1c5597fba23cc25705470ca6c12.jpg
MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The first Mi-8AMTSh-VN special forces fire support helicopters have already entered the Russian army, a source in the military-industrial complex told RIA Novosti. / 17. It is intended for fire support of actions of special forces. The technical appearance of the Mi-8AMTSh-VN was formed taking into account the experience of the combat use of helicopters, including in Syria. The vehicle incorporates a whole range of design features that increase the combat efficiency and survivability of the vehicle. In comparison with the previous version on a helicopter, thanks to these innovations, the cruising and maximum flight speed to 280 kilometers per hour, as well as the maximum take-off weight to 13.5 tons, have been increased. combat survivability of the helicopter. The vehicle is equipped with the President-S defense system, which automatically recognizes the launch of missiles at the helicopter, jamming their guidance heads and ejecting false thermal targets. Mi-8AMTSh-VN installed a new composition of weapons. The main feature was that along with small arms and cannon weapons (for example, UPK-23-250 containers), unguided missiles (B-8V20A) and bombs of various calibers (OFAB-250), the helicopter is equipped with a guided missile weapon system with a surveillance and sighting system In addition to the standard armament, the vehicle is equipped with four machine guns: three 12.7 mm “Korda” and one 7.62 mm KVP machine gun in the rear of the helicopter.
https://ria.ru/20210529/vertolet-1734690988.html
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211201/terminator-1761583724.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/15/1590161537_271-0:2442:1628_1920x0_80_0_0_066ad5cec6f4f8c1804914e11cab56a8.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
security, mi-8, mi-171sh
Source: special forces received Mi-8AMTSh-VN fire support helicopters
MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The first Mi-8AMTSh-VN special forces fire support helicopters have already entered the Russian army, a source in the military-industrial complex told RIA Novosti.
“The first cars have already been accepted. Two contracts have been signed, the cars must go to the troops during 2021 and 2022,” the agency’s interlocutor said, without specifying their number due to secrecy.
The Mi-8AMTSh-VN (Mi-171Sh-VN) is the latest modification of the Mi-8/17 type military transport helicopter. It is designed to provide fire support for the actions of special forces.
The technical appearance of the Mi-8AMTSh-VN was formed taking into account the experience of the combat use of helicopters, including in Syria. The vehicle embodies a whole range of design features that increase the combat effectiveness and survivability of the vehicle.
Source: Mi-28NM will receive strike power comparable to that of bombers
In comparison with the previous version on the helicopter, thanks to these innovations, the cruising and maximum flight speed has been increased to 280 kilometers per hour, as well as the maximum take-off weight to 13.5 tons.
The combat survivability of the helicopter has also been increased. The vehicle is equipped with the President-S defense system, which automatically recognizes the launch of missiles at the helicopter, jamming their guidance heads and ejecting false heat targets.
To protect personnel, the crew compartment and cargo compartment are completely covered with removable lightweight Kevlar armor.
The Mi-8AMTSh-VN helicopter has a new set of weapons. The main feature was that along with small arms and cannon weapons (for example, UPK-23-250 containers), unguided missiles (B-8V20A) and bombs of various calibers (OFAB-250), the helicopter is equipped with a guided missile weapon system with a surveillance and sighting system …
In addition to the standard armament, the vehicle is equipped with four machine guns: three 12.7 mm “Korda” and one 7.62 mm KVP machine gun in the tail section of the helicopter.
The first company of “Terminators” is formed in the Russian army