British politicians poked their noses into the map of Europe

Readers of the British newspaper Daily Express were outraged by statements about the threat that, according to Western politicians, Russia poses to the European Union. RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

2021-12-06T11: 38

2021-12-06T11: 38

2021-12-06T12: 10

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British newspaper Daily Express were outraged by statements about the threat that, according to Western politicians, Russia poses to the European Union. In comments to the publication about the “invasion” of Russian troops in Ukraine, users agreed that the British media are deliberately turning their audience against Moscow. ” Ukraine is not a member of the EU, hence Putin is not planning any invasion of the EU. Can someone explain to the editors of the newspaper the difference between Europe and the EU? ” – asked the user with the nickname Metaphysical. “You write:” It looks like Vladimir Putin is preparing for an imminent invasion of Ukraine, since the British military leadership agrees with NATO planners that war is impending. “What does this have to do with us in Britain? Ukraine is not a member of NATO, and we do not have any obligations to them, “- said John Moreland.” I am not a fan of Trump, but when he was in power, there was no military tension over Ukraine. Biden enters and again begins to spur Russia. so with these people? ” – wrote Retsdon. “Express reports on Russia in 99 cases out of 100 are just nonsense. Russia will not attack Ukraine. US intelligence is in no way inferior to the dossier about” Weapons of Mass Destruction “in Iraq. Corrupt and devastated Ukraine is trying by all means to get into NATO and EU Unfortunately, the UK is wrong, and if the US is deploying, as stated, missiles that could reach Moscow in seven and a half minutes in Ukraine, Russia will not tolerate that. Remember the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962? Cuba? ” – AaronKirsch told MDPhD. Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of the West and Ukraine of “aggressive actions”, stating that it is not going to attack anyone, while such statements by European and American politicians are used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders .Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

2021

