The court in Moldova upholds the withdrawal from the elections of the candidate for the post of mayor of Balti

The Supreme Court of Justice of Moldova on Sunday upheld the decision of the first two instances to annul registration as a candidate for the post of mayor of the second according to RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

2021-12-05T23: 02

CHISINAU, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The Supreme Court of Justice of Moldova on Sunday upheld the decision of the first two instances to annul the registration as a candidate for the post of mayor of the second largest city of the republic from Marina Tauber’s Shor party. Shor, MP Marina Tauber, who got 47.93% of the vote, and independent candidate Nikolai Grigorishin, with 20.93% of the vote. The Central Election Commission of Moldova on Wednesday asked the Balti court to annul Tauber’s registration as a candidate for mayor due to violations of campaign finance rules. The Balti court on Saturday satisfied the request of the CEC, the Court of Appeal upheld it. The second round of elections, scheduled for December 5, was postponed pending the final verdict of the court. “The outcome of the trial: the protest of the lawyers was rejected, the decision of the Balti Court of Appeal of December 5 was upheld,” the decision published on the website of the Supreme Court of Justice says. This decision is final and not subject to appeal, the Central Election Commission will have to decide how to hold elections in Balti. The Central Election Commission analyzed the expenses of the “Shor” party for the election campaign on the basis of Grigorishin’s complaint. As part of the audit, it was found that the party did not register expenses in the amount of about 6.8 thousand dollars for food for volunteers. Thus, Tauber exceeded the maximum allowable campaign spending in local elections by at least $ 500. The members of the Central Election Commission noted that the Shor party in the past had repeatedly violated the norms of electoral legislation in the field of finance. Tauber tried to challenge the CEC’s decision at the Chisinau Court of Appeal, but her appeal was rejected as unfounded.

