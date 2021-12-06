The dancer named the stars that are stingy with tips. K J. Lo questions

Celebrities are not always generous with tips – and a dancer from a strip club told which of the stars did not please the staff of institutions with a reward. Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill and Jennifer Lopez are among the thrifty visitors, and the latter seems to have particularly surprised viewers.

According to blogger Amanda DiMeo, she has been dancing in strip clubs for a little over six years. The 26-year-old girl often shoots tiktoki about her activities, and on March 26 she talked about celebrity visitors to establishments who leave good tips.

So, according to Amanda, the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, performing in the club, did not skimp on remuneration for the employees. And the rapper Usher left the waitress for tea more than two thousand dollars, says the tiktoker.

Drake. He says in his songs that he scatters money in clubs, and that is what he does. Because of him, you really put your money in a plastic bag. Personally, I did not receive money from him, but I know people with whom this happened.

The video did not become a sensation in tiktok and collected several hundred thousand views. But on the next video, on March 28, people looked more than three million times – after all, it is about celebrities who are not so generous with tips.

Scott Disick, ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian, did not spend money at the club, the girl claims. The Baltimore Ravens American football team did the same, Amanda said – in addition to this, the athletes were allegedly “super aggressive.” The dancer also described the meeting with the hip-hop star Lil Uzi Vert.

Lil Uzi Vert talked about how he would become a rap celebrity, blah blah blah. I didn’t believe him. He didn’t spend any money, it was somewhere in 2014-2015. He then had about 100 thousand followers on Instagram. I am a little amused by this incident, because he eventually became a famous rapper.

Another rapper, Meek Mill, according to DiMeo, ordered food from the establishment, but left no tips for the dancers or waitresses. Singer Jennifer Lopez with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez also did not please the employees of the club with a reward, said Amanda.

J. Lo and AyRod came to the club, were in the room with the dancer and did not even leave her a tip. That was when I was working in New York and she was getting ready to work on the film Strippers. So I think she went to the club just to find out more about the dancers.

Many commentators were upset when they found out that their favorites are stingy with tips.

Not Baltimore Ravens, I’m going crazy.

Damn, I didn’t expect this from Meek Mill.

But the audience was especially surprised and disappointed when they heard about Jennifer Lopez’s visit to the club.

J. Lo ?! This is damn sad.

J. Lo did not leave a tip … But she came there to find out more about you, I have no words, what a shame.

Earlier, netizens recorded Kylie Jenner as curmudgeons. The former hostess of the restaurant told what reward her sister Kim Kardashian left her – and people together considered it insignificant.

Another waitress was lucky enough to work for Ryan Gosling and Lady Gaga. Fans, calm down: the behavior of these two deserves a separate like.