The director of the Tomsk kindergarten received salaries for “dead souls” for about 5 years

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

In Tomsk, the director fictitiously employed five citizens in her preschool educational institution. She misled them about work and received salaries for them for about five years. This was reported by the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to investigators, in Tomsk, the director born in 1961 from April 2013 to June 2018 fictitiously employed five citizens in her preschool institution in various positions.

“The attacker organized the collection of the necessary package of documents, entered into employment contracts, and then persuaded candidates to issue and give her new bank cards, to whose accounts salaries were transferred after employment,” the message says.

At the same time, work was not provided to citizens, and they did not know about the transfer of money to their accounts. The accused disposed of the stolen money at her own discretion. At the same time, the director continued to deceive the candidates – she said that the issue of their employment had not yet been resolved.

“The material damage caused to the state from the actions of the accused amounted to about four million rubles,” the press service noted.

The investigation of the criminal case has now been completed. The woman was accused of a crime under part 4 of article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (fraud).

The materials of the criminal case, together with the approved indictment, were sent to the Soviet District Court for consideration on the merits.