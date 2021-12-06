The doctor named two dangerous consequences of low blood pressure

https://ria.ru/20211205/davlenie-1762301193.html
MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Low blood pressure is less dangerous than hypertension, but even it threatens a heart attack, Robert Schwinger, a German cardiologist and board member of the Bavarian Heart Attack Network, told Focus. circulatory system and organs. In addition, according to him, there is no accurate data on the proportion of people with hypotension, since it is not considered a disease. The doctor attributed tinnitus, weakness, headaches, unsteady gait, arrhythmia to signs of low blood pressure and called on to see a doctor when they appear. … Schwinger also said that hypotension can be an independent disease, especially in thin and tall people who do not play sports. In addition, other ailments, such as thyroid dysfunction, cardiovascular disease and neurogenic disorders, can cause it. According to the cardiologist, low blood pressure is usually not a threat for young patients. For older people, it already threatens with consequences: due to dizziness, they can lose balance, fall and get injured. Another danger is heart attack. First of all, this applies to those who suffer from coronary heart disease.
