The European Commission claims that geopolitical conflicts do not affect gas supplies – Gazeta.Ru

European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said Russia has no intention of starting a difficult discussion with the European Union on gas supplies. RIA News”…

“In addition to Nord Stream 2, there are various topics that interest the Russian leadership, and I think that geopolitics is always present in this, but the crisis should not go beyond a certain level,” Gentiloni said.

He noted that despite the crisis in Ukraine and on the border of Belarus, he is unlikely to be able to influence gas supplies to the EU, but these situations cause concern.

Formerly European Commissioner Gentiloni statedthat in autumn gas supplies decreased by 25%.

Nord Stream 2 envisaged the construction of two strings of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany – from the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region to Greifswald.

This project is actively opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas in the European Union. In addition, the project has other adversary countries, including Ukraine.