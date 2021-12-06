The Bild tabloid has published alleged plans for a Russian attack on Ukraine. These data of German journalists are based on the assessments of NATO experts and Ukrainian intelligence. According to Bild, the attack is planned for January-February 2022. If Russian President Vladimir Putin gives the order to invade, then, according to Bild sources, a simultaneous attack from Crimea and the unrecognized republics of Donbass is possible.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova has already called the publication of Bild “nonsense.” “Propaganda mixed with ideology destroys all common sense,” she said. She pointed out that Lviv on the map is marked not as Lwiw, but as Lemberg, unable to resist the association with how the Nazi invaders called Lvov Lemberg.

In addition, the American edition of Bloomberg reported on December 5 that in the middle of the week, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had a heated discussion during an OSCE gala dinner in Stockholm. According to Bloomberg, Sergey Lavrov said that the change of power in Ukraine in 2014 was the result of a coup d’état. He also said that NATO and the European Union are suppressing dissent and trying to intimidate Russia. Anthony Blinken responded by saying that in 2014, forces under the control of then Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych killed more than 100 peaceful demonstrators. We discussed this with Alexandra Filippenko, senior researcher at the Institute of the USA and Canada, RAS.

According to Filippenko, the aggravation of the situation is deliberate and is associated with the upcoming talks between Putin and Biden. She believes that Russia wants to show the US that it is an important player in order to subsequently achieve certain concessions. According to Filippenko, one of the main topics of the talks will be relations between China, Russia and the United States. She believes that no new agreements will be signed during the talks, but some agreements are likely to be reached at the diplomatic level.

Photo: Mikhail Metzel / TASS