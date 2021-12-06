The first infected “omicron” in Argentina was fully vaccinated – Gazeta.Ru

In Argentina, the first infected with a new strain of coronavirus “omicron” was identified; it turned out to be a fully vaccinated traveler who arrived from the Republic of South Africa. It is reported by TASS citing the Argentine Ministry of Health.

“On December 5, the National Control Laboratory confirmed the first case of infection with the omicron strain in Argentina in a traveler traveling from South Africa,” the Ministry of Health said.

The report notes that the Omicron carrier arrived from South Africa via the United States on November 30. After that, the tourist was quarantined, a test he made on December 2 for a new version of SARS-CoV-2 turned out to be positive.

According to the department, the traveler was fully vaccinated. The Ministry of Health added that he has no symptoms of COVID-19.

Formerly World Health Organization (WHO) expert Maria van Kerkhove statedthat initial data on the severity of coronavirus infection caused by the new omicron strain indicate a mild form of the disease, adding that it is too early to draw a final conclusion.