The head of the DPR answered the question about the appeal to Russia due to the situation in the Donbass

Donetsk is considering different options for reacting to the aggravation of the situation on the contact line in Donbass, said the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021
2021-12-05T13: 08
2021-12-05T13: 08
2021-12-05T14: 39
in the world
Ukraine
Denis Pushilin
Donetsk People’s Republic
the situation in the DPR and LPR
Russia
MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Donetsk is considering different options for reacting to the aggravation of the situation on the contact line in Donbass, said the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin. This is how he answered the question about a possible appeal to Russia. , we are preparing different options, “- said the head of the DPR at a meeting with social activists and journalists in Moscow. As reported by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, Kiev sent 125 thousand servicemen to Donbass – half of the entire personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about the transfer of NATO military equipment to the Russian borders and an increase in the number of Western instructors in the Donbass. In his opinion, such actions of the alliance can provoke the Ukrainian authorities to “break into military adventures”, which creates a direct threat to the security of Russia.
Ukraine
Donetsk People’s Republic
Russia
2021
