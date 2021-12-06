The head of the US State Department named the conditions for strengthening the defense potential of NATO | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

NATO will go to strengthen its defense capabilities if the need arises as a result of Russian aggression. This was announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during an interview on Swedish television on Sunday, December 5.

Commenting on the results of his recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Stockholm, Blinken said that he wanted to let the Russian Foreign Minister understand that the consequences of a possible repeated act of Russian aggression against Ukraine would be “serious” and that there is a better way to resolve differences between the two countries, namely diplomacy, in particular, the application of the Minsk agreements.

Answering the host’s question about whether the “serious consequences” of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine imply “military consequences”, Blinken said: “We made it very clear that this (a possible Russian attack on Ukraine… – Ed.) there will be serious consequences. We are considering, for example, economic measures that would have a very large impact, as well as things that we have refrained from in the past, when we had deep disagreements with Russia. “

“The consequences will not be in Russia’s interests”

“Of course, it is important that Ukraine has the opportunity to defend itself on its own. This is what we and many other countries have been helping it with for a number of years,” the US Secretary of State continued. “And the NATO alliance itself is a defensive alliance, a transparent alliance – if NATO’s defense capabilities will need to be strengthened as a result of Russian aggression – and I have just returned from the NATO summit – then we will do it. “

When asked about whether these would be military consequences, Blinken replied that he was not ready to discuss this issue in detail, adding that these consequences, however, would be of great importance and would not be in Russia’s interests.

“If some countries are allowed to change borders, using force against their democratic neighbor, and nothing is done against it, then other countries will conclude that they can do so. neighbors, what policy they should pursue, with whom to unite, and we will not do anything against this, this will mean a powerful signal, a very bad signal to all the rest (countries. – Ed.) in the world who might want to do the same. This applies not only to Ukraine, it goes beyond the question of Ukraine, “Blinken said.

Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine

It is expected that on December 7, US President Joe Biden will hold a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and one of the main topics of this conversation will be the situation around Ukraine.

Earlier, on December 3, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, in an article published by the Atlantic Council think tank, called on Western countries to support his country in the face of possible aggression from Russia.

See also: