The head of the US State Department named the conditions for strengthening the defense potential of NATO | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

NATO will go to strengthen its defense capabilities if the need arises as a result of Russian aggression. This was announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during an interview on Swedish television on Sunday, December 5.
Commenting on the results of his recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Stockholm, Blinken said that he wanted to let the Russian Foreign Minister understand that the consequences of a possible repeated act of Russian aggression against Ukraine would be “serious” and that there is a better way to resolve differences between the two countries, namely diplomacy, in particular, the application of the Minsk agreements.
Answering the host’s question about whether the “serious consequences” of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine imply “military consequences”, Blinken said: “We made it very clear that this (a possible Russian attack on Ukraine… – Ed.) there will be serious consequences. We are considering, for example, economic measures that would have a very large impact, as well as things that we have refrained from in the past, when we had deep disagreements with Russia. “
“The consequences will not be in Russia’s interests”
“Of course, it is important that Ukraine has the opportunity to defend itself on its own. This is what we and many other countries have been helping it with for a number of years,” the US Secretary of State continued. “And the NATO alliance itself is a defensive alliance, a transparent alliance – if NATO’s defense capabilities will need to be strengthened as a result of Russian aggression – and I have just returned from the NATO summit – then we will do it. “
When asked about whether these would be military consequences, Blinken replied that he was not ready to discuss this issue in detail, adding that these consequences, however, would be of great importance and would not be in Russia’s interests.
“If some countries are allowed to change borders, using force against their democratic neighbor, and nothing is done against it, then other countries will conclude that they can do so. neighbors, what policy they should pursue, with whom to unite, and we will not do anything against this, this will mean a powerful signal, a very bad signal to all the rest (countries. – Ed.) in the world who might want to do the same. This applies not only to Ukraine, it goes beyond the question of Ukraine, “Blinken said.
Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine
It is expected that on December 7, US President Joe Biden will hold a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and one of the main topics of this conversation will be the situation around Ukraine.
Earlier, on December 3, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, in an article published by the Atlantic Council think tank, called on Western countries to support his country in the face of possible aggression from Russia.
See also:
-
Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass
Checking weapons systems
So far, artillery fire on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian border is being conducted for testing purposes. According to official figures, the troops are checking the combat readiness of their weapons systems. In a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry, a Russian self-propelled mortar fires.
-
Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass
West expresses support for Ukraine
The West assures Kiev of its solidarity. In his first telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed to Volodymyr Zelenskiy “the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in Donbas and Crimea.” Representatives of NATO and the EU made similar statements.
-
Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass
Troops are pulling up to Donbass
In early March, Russia began to strengthen its military presence on the border with Ukraine. Moscow said that in this way it responds to Kiev’s provocations aimed at escalating the conflict in Donbass. According to observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), there were no provocations.
-
Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass
American destroyers are already in the Black Sea
The US, NATO and the EU have pledged support to Ukraine in protecting its territorial integrity. On April 9, Ankara reported that the United States had already announced at the end of March the passage of two of its warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea. The picture shows one of two American destroyers that passed through the strait towards the Black Sea on March 20.
-
Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass
A war that has been going on for seven years
The conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in early 2014, when pro-Russian separatists took control of parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. According to the authorities in Kiev and their Western allies, the Kremlin is helping the separatists by supplying illegal weapons and sending mercenaries. Since then, the parties to the conflict have repeatedly agreed on a ceasefire, but these agreements have been constantly violated.
-
Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass
Bombed and destroyed
This man is standing on the ruins of his house, located on the territory of the self-proclaimed “DPR”. The house was destroyed during the fighting between the separatists and the Ukrainian army. They involve soldiers, mercenaries, separatists and paramilitary units. But the fighting has affected civilians again and again. At the beginning of 2019, according to the UN, about 3,300 civilians were killed in the Donbas.
-
Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass
Clashes and deaths despite the truce
In total, since 2014, more than 13,000 people have died as a result of the fighting in Donbass. According to the OSCE, the current ceasefire, in effect since July 2020, has been relatively stable. However, shelling has recently become more frequent. In recent days, at least five Ukrainian soldiers and a five-year-old boy have been killed on the territory of the “DPR”. Kiev denies any involvement in his death.
-
Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass
Zelensky presented awards to Ukrainian soldiers
On April 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Donbass and tried to sort out the situation on the spot. He awarded the Ukrainian soldiers who distinguished themselves in their service at the front. And on April 10, Zelensky will meet with Turkish President Erdogan. Ukrainian media report that Zelensky is also scheduled to meet with French President Macron.
-
Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass
Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure
In 2019, Russia began to issue citizenship to residents of the “DPR” / “LPR” using a simplified procedure. According to various sources, about 600 thousand people with Russian citizenship now live there. Moscow has already announced that Russia will take all the necessary measures to protect them. A spokeswoman for the US president said the Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine is now the largest since 2014.
By Jan Walter, Kevin Mertens