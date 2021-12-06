The largest Croatian retail chain began to accept cryptocurrency for payment :: RBC.Crypto

Digital assets are available for payment at the Konzum online store. In addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum, customers can buy goods for seven altcoins

The largest producer and seller of food products in Croatia, Konzum, was the first in the country to add the ability to pay with cryptocurrency, writes Cryptopotato. At the moment, the option is only available in the online store, but in the future it will also appear in supermarkets.

Clients were able to pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Stellar, Dai, EOS, USD Coin. To do this, Konzum has partnered with the fintech company Electrocoin and the first PayCek company, which was the first in Croatia to start processing crypto payments.

Konzum is the largest supermarket chain not only in Croatia, but also in the Western Balkans region. The chain’s outlets are also represented in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia. The company serves over 650 thousand customers in over 700 stores.

On November 27, online retailer Newegg, which is listed on the Nasdaq, announced that it will soon add the option to pay with the Shiba Inu token. On April 20, the store began accepting Dogecoin, and the option to pay with Bitcoin was added back in 2014.

