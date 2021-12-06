The Ministry of Agriculture spoke about measures to prevent a shortage of potatoes – RBK

Photo: Vladislav Shatilo / RBK



The Ministry of Agriculture will allocate 5 billion rubles to support potato growing in 2022, the department told RBC.

Together with agrotechnical measures aimed at increasing the yield of potatoes, “this creates good prerequisites for increasing production volumes,” the Ministry of Agriculture noted.

“The Russian Ministry of Agriculture is developing a federal project that provides for a set of measures aimed at both increasing production and organizing the infrastructure for storing and selling vegetables and potatoes. In general, it is planned to allocate an additional 5 billion rubles for the accelerated development of the vegetable growing industry. in 2022, ”the ministry said.

According to the plans of the Ministry of Agriculture, next year the area of ​​potato planting will be increased by 20 thousand hectares. In addition, the department envisages an increase in funding for the industry in subsequent years to ensure an increase in the production of potatoes and vegetables in the organized sector by 15%.

The Potato Union will prepare its forecast for increasing processing and storage capacities, taking into account new investments in each region.