The Ministry of Construction clarified the situation with fines for glazing balconies – Gazeta.Ru

The Ministry of Construction explained the situation with fines when glazing balconies. The department said that such fines are not an innovation, they existed before.

“Fines for glazed balconies are not new, they have existed before. Supervisory authorities have the right now to apply penalties in case of violation of the rules of redevelopment and reconstruction, as well as regional improvement rules, if they contain requirements for the appearance of buildings, ”the publication on website Ministry of Construction.

From March 1, 2022, Russia will be fined for unauthorized modernization of balconies, not only individuals, but also legal entities that are the owners of the premises. For a corresponding violation, a fine of 5 thousand rubles and the dismantling of the structure may be threatened. Also, in case of violation of fire safety rules, the fine may increase by 2.5 thousand.

According to Konstantin Krokhin, a member of the Housing and Utilities Committee of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, people who glazed balconies before the entry into force of the norms will be fined will not…