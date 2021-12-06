The mullet haircut is one of the hottest hairstyles for the spring-summer 2021 season

Let’s be honest: when a year ago, while self-isolating Miley Cyrus, under the strict supervision of her stylist, made a mullet haircut, paying tribute to her father Billy Ray’s hairstyle in the 1990s, we did not believe that it would become a trend. Nevertheless, Miley’s example was quickly followed by other celebrities: the haircut was tried on by the singers Rihanna, Billie Eilish and Halsey, the model Irina Shayk and the stars of the series “Euphoria” Barbie Ferreira and Zenday (some remain faithful to her to this day).

It is known that this haircut appeared in ancient Greece, and the name “mullet” (which means “mullet”) acquired in the 19th century, when fishermen began to grow their hair back so as not to chill their necks in the wind. The haircut gained real popularity in the early 1970s, when a star named Ziggy Stardust, an alter ego of David Bowie, was born on the glam rock scene. The singer himself later admitted that the show of the Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto served as a source of inspiration for his red-haired mallet: models in bright red wigs that imitated a lion’s mane were walking on the catwalk. David liked the idea so much that he immediately bought a Schwarzkopf paint, called his wife’s friend and cut off his innocent indie curls.

By the 1980s, the haircut had lengthened and migrated into rock culture: Mick Jagger, Jon Bon Jovi, Ozzy Osbourne were fans of the mallet. The cut ranged from torn strands to long, tousled natural curls. By the late 1980s and early 1990s, the mallet was no longer exclusively male hairstyle: singer Cher modernized it for a pop style, and Jane Fonda and Ellen DeGeneres shortened it. True, it’s only a couple of years from love to hate: by the mid-1990s, the trend had come to naught, and some chose to delete the mullet from their biography, considering the haircut to be a tasteless echo of the past.

However, fashion is cyclical, and in 2021 we are looking at how more and more influencers are cutting their curls in favor of a daring and rebellious mullet haircut. In the spring-summer 2021 season, this hairstyle was seen at the shows of Valentino, Balmain, Givenchy, Vien. At the fall-winter 2021/2022 shows, we also see various variations of the mullet. Is he with us for a long time?

Valentino SS 2021

Givenchy SS 2021

Balmain SS 2021

Today, the mullet intersects with another trendy haircut – the cascade, which is also back in fashion. There are many variations: shortened or elongated, multi-layered, with ragged ends, like Billie Eilish’s – you don’t have to cut half your head, but just give your hair the desired shape. A huge plus of such haircuts is that they allow you to put aside stylers and wax lipsticks – the hair will do everything for you and will lay down as it suits them. You need some texturing agent and powder for extra volume, but otherwise you can rely on naturalness: strands should not be perfectly straight and stand on top of your head. Give them complete freedom of action – it seems that this was the motto of the distant 1970s?

Photo: Imaxtree, Instagram