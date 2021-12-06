The omicron strain is taking over one country after another

Street riots engulfed the capital of Belgium. Hundreds of people who disagreed with the restrictions staged a protest march. In response, the security forces used water cannons and tear gas. They acted tough, at some point people rushed scatteringly, trying to hide from pyrotechnics and powerful streams of water.

Europe introduces new restrictions because of the omicron strain, which is taking over one country after another.

In the UK, the new mutation is spreading rapidly, with 86 new cases reported. And no matter how the authorities try to protect themselves from the countries of southern Africa, where this variant of the virus was first identified, doctors believe that very soon “omicron” will become the dominant strain in the world. Now, due to a surge in the disease in the country, the authorities are planning to extend the restrictions.

“We are committed to stopping the spread of the virus, and this requires vaccinations. We expect people to have a normal Christmas better than last year,” said Dominic Raab, UK Deputy Prime Minister.

Due to the new strain, from today, Italy is tightening restrictions on unvaccinated citizens. The authorities are introducing the so-called enhanced green pass. This is an electronic certificate that will be received by everyone who has been vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus. By January 15th, it will need to be presented for visiting restaurants, clubs and any events indoors. Without a certificate, a negative PCR test will have to be presented every 48 hours.

The same measures are now in force in Germany. The country fears an outbreak of a new strain, so strict restrictions are now in place everywhere.

And today in Greece, in connection with the Christmas holidays, mass testing of the population will begin. Until December 12, all residents will be given a free test, which must be done on the day before going out.

In Switzerland, where the omicron variant has also reached, today compulsory certificates will also be introduced; it is prohibited to attend events with 300 or more people without a document.

And right now, an outbreak of coronavirus threatens the OSCE Council. Two people who had previously attended a meeting of foreign ministers, including Russia, the United States, and Great Britain, passed positive tests at once.

Despite the general panic, the WHO said: there are no deaths among those who have identified “omicron” yet in the world. In the United States, they say at all that, perhaps, they rushed with measures and it was unnecessary to restrict flights with South African countries.

“So far, it doesn’t seem like it’s as serious as we thought, but we really have to be careful. We are all very worried about the difficulties that could fall not only on South Africa, but also on other African countries. For this reason, we are reviewing this restriction policy, “said Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House.

In China, paramedics decided to entertain the quarantined residents of one of the provinces. Right under the windows of the apartment building, they put on a dance in protective suits. Later, people wrote on the Web that during a period of isolation, such attention helps them somehow escape from their everyday routine. In addition, immediately after the dance, social workers delivered food to those who, due to illness, cannot leave the house.