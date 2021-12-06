The order of glazing balconies will remain the same – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

No changes are expected in the balcony glazing rules. This is assured by the Ministry of Construction and industry experts.

There were reports on the Internet that from March next year, when the updated rules for the use of residential premises come into force, fines for glazing balconies will be introduced.

However, the key difference between the new document and the current rules is that the requirements for the use of residential premises are imposed not only on citizens, but also on owners-legal entities, the Ministry of Construction emphasizes.

Requirements for maintaining residential premises in good condition, a ban on unauthorized reconstruction and redevelopment are also contained in the current Rules for the Use of Residential Premises, approved back in 2006, the department notes. According to the current legislation, balcony slabs belong to the common property in an apartment building. And the parapet and the roof of the balcony, balcony doors and openings, windows – all this refers to personal property, the maintenance of which is carried out by the owner independently.

So, citizens have the right to replace windows and balcony doors with low energy efficiency with windows and balcony doors with improved such qualities, insulate walls with approved materials, and also install additional glazing on loggias and balconies.

However, the appearance of the house, including the glazing of the facades, can be regulated by municipal legal acts and the laws of the region, the Ministry of Construction notes. Sanctions for their violation, if such acts have been adopted, are also established at the local and regional levels. Therefore, before performing glazing work, it is necessary to familiarize yourself with the improvement rules approved in the region and city of residence.

“Thus, fines for glazed balconies are not an innovation, they existed before. Supervisory authorities have the right to apply penalties for violation of the rules of redevelopment and reconstruction, as well as regional improvement rules, if they contain requirements for the appearance of buildings,” – said in a message from the department.

There is nothing new about glazing in the rules, which will come into force in March 2022, everything remains the same, says Pavel Sklyanchuk, an expert on the ONF thematic platform “Housing and Urban Environment”. “The order of the Ministry of Construction is a departmental act and does not in itself entail administrative responsibility. Fears about new fines from March 1, 2022 are an incorrect interpretation of the rule of law and mislead citizens,” he says.

Glazing of balconies refers to the reorganization of the premises, the approval procedure for which is spelled out in the Housing Code of the Russian Federation. Regions can, with varying severity, apply measures against those owners who have glazed the balcony. “On the vast territory of the country, such work is an additional way of protection from cold and wind, therefore, it is wrong to consider it a priori something illegal, and the authorities are condescending to this,” Sklyanchuk says.

At the same time, there are situations in which glazing can lead to a fine and an obligation to dismantle. But such a decision can only be made by the court.

We are talking about cases when glazing is contrary to fire safety rules or is produced in houses that are objects of cultural heritage or of historical value. Also, do not increase the load on the structure in very dilapidated houses, you should correctly install the glazing so that the structural elements do not fall to the ground, causing harm to bystanders or damage, for example, parked cars.

In addition, there is an aesthetic side, Sklyanchuk emphasizes: different ways of glazing balconies disfigure facades and spoil the appearance of cities. “In the future, it is necessary to think about the implementation of the experience of Germany and other European countries, when the owners of apartment buildings through a general meeting must decide on the same concept of glazing at a general meeting or bring the general view to the original design of the building. for example, over 10-15 years, so as not to create an additional burden on citizens, and should be synchronized with the overhaul programs that provide for the renovation of facades, “the expert says.