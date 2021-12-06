https://ria.ru/20211206/gaz-1762111060.html

The perfect storm: Europe predicted the peak of the energy crisis

The perfect storm: Europe predicted the peak of the energy crisis – Russia news today

The perfect storm: Europe predicted the peak of the energy crisis

Gas prices in Europe have almost halved from their October peaks. However, the worst could be ahead. Stocks in storage facilities are at a minimum, and winter has already arrived. RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

2021-12-06T08: 00

2021-12-06T08: 00

2021-12-06T08: 06

economy

France

gazprom

saxo bank

north stream – 2

Stin Jacobsen

oil prices

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759539993_0:49:3015:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_cbe2b2abb35a2bf54ad48f3d9ab2f110.jpg

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti, Natalia Dembinskaya. Gas prices in Europe have almost halved from their October peaks. However, the worst could be ahead. Stocks in storage facilities are at a minimum, and winter has already arrived. The first cold weather will drive up the cost of fuel and electricity, and some countries face energy blockade. The calm before the storm The European gas market was in a fever all autumn. In October, spot prices broke a historic record, coming close to the level of two thousand dollars per thousand cubic meters. This was due to low utilization of underground storage facilities, limited supply from major suppliers and strong demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia. Then the price dropped, stabilizing in November at below $ 1,000 (four times more than at the beginning of the year). The excitement subsided slightly as Gazprom started pumping fuel into European underground storage facilities. But then the news came that the certification of Nord Stream 2 was suspended. This means that the timing of the launch of the gas pipeline is again shifting and in winter you can not count on it. It will be cold Europe is definitely not ready for the cold. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, active gas in storage facilities is 23.4% (20.8 billion cubic meters) less than last year, and a severe winter is expected. So the shortage of electricity, gas and, accordingly, a sharp jump in prices. Jacobsen speaks of the perfect storm. “What will happen to prices next? They will rise even more, of course,” he clarifies. Gazprom does not consider the situation stable either. “Nevertheless, given the UGS factor and the coming heating season in Europe and Asia, the quotes do not assume a noticeable decline in prices in the coming months, “- said the head of the gas holding department Alexander Ivannikov. While rehearsal The rise in energy prices even before winter hit the industry and consumers. In the UK, a number of businesses have cut production and asked for government assistance. France has the highest electricity tariffs since 2012. Nuclear power does not cover the needs, and, as Bloomberg notes, this is just a precursor of what may happen as temperatures drop. It is possible that tensions may arise between the countries over measures to protect supplies. Ordinary consumers are threatened with planned rolling blackouts. Europe is nervous that the Russian company continues to supply exactly as much gas as stipulated in the contracts. Therefore, the energy industry has no choice but to rely on reduced demand, says Fabian Renningen, an analyst at Rystad Energy, who is adding fuel to the fire with the omicron strain. Another wave of covid rises. Energy blockade The situation may worsen so much that some countries, especially the rich, will begin to pull the blanket over themselves. Analysts at Bloomberg previously described two possible scenarios. If the deficit widens, European governments may resort to restricting natural gas and electricity sales to other regions. Another, less extreme option: gas and electricity will be redirected from poor countries to rich ones, such as Germany. “If it gets very cold, there will be such conversations in Europe:” I have gas, and I’m going to take emergency measures – to ban exports for two weeks “- predicts Marco Alvera, CEO of the Italian energy infrastructure company Snam SpA. The principles of energy solidarity do not allow exports to be blocked. This can put the EU countries in a difficult position. Another thing is that in an energy crisis, disputes are inevitable. ready to pull the blanket over itself so as not to lose light and heat. Moscow made it clear that it would help Europe, increase pumping to stabilize the market. But how much gas Russia will send in December is still unknown. Launching Nord Stream 2 would resolve the energy crisis. However, Germany – the largest importer of energy and raw materials – apparently believes that this winter gas to the continent is not the same. to really and need.

https://ria.ru/20211129/germaniya-1761274302.html

https://ria.ru/20211119/krizis-1759789407.html

https://ria.ru/20211108/gaz-1757630651.html

France

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759539993_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cc6ce470c78870143348e20829ba6fd7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, france, gazprom, saxo bank, nord stream – 2, stin jacobsen, oil prices, russia, energy crisis, natural gas