The Russians were told about the timing of the new wave of coronavirus – News – the city of Ryazan on the city website RZN.info

The Russians were told about the timing of the new wave of coronavirus

Will a new wave of COVID-19 come and what it will be, said Nikolai Kryuchkov, general director of Clinical Excellence Group, Ph.D., immunologist, in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to the immunologist, there is now a decline in the incidence of coronavirus in the country. The number of infections detected daily has decreased. The doctor believes that there is no need to fear a new outbreak of COVID-19 in December or early January.

According to Kryuchkov, in the next two months there will be less than 30 thousand cases of infection per day, but will remain above 25 thousand.

“In December, apparently, there is no need to expect a surge in morbidity, then there will be a period of holidays that have a moderately positive anti-epidemic effect,” said the immunologist.

The doctor believes that the next rise in incidence may begin at the end of January.

“Further, taking into account the omicron line, which has either already penetrated, or will soon penetrate into Russia, by the end of January – beginning of February, we should expect a noticeable increase in the incidence of coronavirus. Unlike the autumn wave of COVID-19, the next surge in the spread of coronavirus infection may be caused by the omicron strain, ”the immunologist believes.

The doctor also stressed that there is a high likelihood of omicron displacing the delta strain in Russia.

According to the immunologist, it is better to prepare for the emergence of a new strain in advance – it is worth taking advantage of the period between the waves of COVID-19 for vaccination or revaccination, as well as observe other individual precautions.