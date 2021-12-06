The trailers started to move – Newspaper Kommersant No. 221 (7183) dated 06.12.2021

Against the backdrop of growing demand, railway operators and shippers increased their fleet purchases, according to the Infoline Rail Russia Top rating. In January-September, 44,000 railcars were purchased, and more than a third of orders were for fitting platforms amid growing interest from operators in the container segment. In general, the operating market is dominated by uncertainty associated with the growth in demand for transportation with a shortage of the fleet and sky-high spot rates, which prevent operators from attracting wagons for the execution of service contracts, where the profitability is many times lower.

Operators and shippers have stepped up purchases of the fleet: for three quarters of 2021, according to the Infoline Rail Russia Top rating, more than 44 thousand cars were purchased with 21.2 thousand written off. purchased 16.4 thousand units. Analysts predict that the total volume of purchases in 2021 will exceed 60 thousand cars with a 45% share of the fleet with an increased axle load. The purchase of fitting platforms will set a historical record of 22 thousand units, which is 45% more than in the dock 2019.

Many operators have announced plans to expand the container segment next year as well. So, last week, Russian Railways Business Active announced the upcoming acquisition of platforms and the purchase of 10 thousand containers in 2022. TransContainer plans to purchase the same number of containers, expanding the fleet of platforms under management by 5-6 thousand units. The First Freight Company (Freight One) of Vladimir Lisin, its general director Sergei Karataev said in an interview with Kommersant on December 2, intends to purchase 10,000 platforms and 40,000 containers in the future. FESCO planned to increase its platform fleet to 10 thousand by the end of the year and has already purchased 9 thousand containers. Analysts noted unprecedented interest in platforms earlier, agreeing that it will lead to accelerated market saturation and a sharp reduction in their output in subsequent years (see Kommersant, September 3).

The positions of the leaders of the rating have changed little. Freight One, which in the first quarter replaced the Federal Freight Company, which is part of Russian Railways, as the leader of the rating (see Kommersant dated June 22), retains its leadership in January-September as well. It is followed by FGK and Neftetransservice (owned by Vyacheslav and Vadim Aminov and Alexei Likhtenfeld), which bypassed Andrey Filatov, Nikita Mishin and Konstantin Nikolaev in the fight for the third place in Globaltrans.

Uncertainty increased in the market in the third quarter, connected, on the one hand, with the need for operators to fulfill service contracts amid growing shipments of coal companies and, on the other, with the growing profitability of the fleet on the spot market, says Mikhail Burmistrov, head of Infoline-Analytics.

The deficit of gondola cars continues to increase and is at the level of the summer of 2019, and, in addition to the factor of maintaining a high proportion of the faulty fleet pending repairs (more than 40 thousand in May-October), it is largely associated with dispatch problems on the network, says Mr. Burmistrov. The deficit is also exacerbated by factors related to COVID-19, such as the recent closure of border crossings by China, which at once blocked 6,500 cars (see Kommersant on November 30).

Operators are ready to lease a fleet to provide clients on the spot market at rates from RUB 2,000. per day. And although car builders now offer very attractive prices for gondola cars (under large contracts for an innovative gondola car, UVZ and OVK offer prices below 3.2 million rubles, which other factories ask for standard cars), most operators, due to uncertainty, prefer to involve the fleet in the operating leasing. Mr. Burmistrov estimates the profitability of gondola cars under service contracts at 1.5-1.6 thousand rubles. per day in the third quarter and at least 1.7–1.8 thousand rubles in the fourth, while on the spot for some operators the profitability of sending coal to the east can reach 5 thousand rubles. per carriage per day.

Also, says Mikhail Burmistrov, it is already clear that coal prices in 2022 will be quite high, which stimulates shippers to expand the fleet of captive businesses that provide transport security and guarantees for the export of cargo.

Thus, he notes, the most dynamic growth is demonstrated by Ugol-Trans (owned by Kuzbassrazrezugl, a top-3 coal producer), which actively buys innovative open-top wagons (more than 7 thousand this year).

Natalia Skorlygina