The Ukrainian army is capable of “breaking any plans of the enemy,” Zelensky said

KIEV, December 6 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukraine on the day of the armed forces and noted that the Ukrainian army is a highly organized military structure capable of “breaking any aggressive plans of the enemy.” “Today, Ukraine celebrates the 30th anniversary of the creation of the national armed forces … military traditions formed in heavy, bloody wars and armed conflicts of the past, the Ukrainian army during its recent history has passed a difficult path to the formation of a capable and highly organized military structure, confident in its strength and capable of breaking any aggressive plans of the enemy, “says Zelensky’s congratulation The President thanked the servicemen on behalf of the Ukrainian people for their selfless service, steadfastness and heroism in defending the territorial integrity of Ukraine. “I am convinced that the armed forces of Ukraine will continue to reliably defend the freedom and independence of our state,” Zelensky added. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov also congratulated on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “I am deeply convinced that if it were not for the armed forces of Ukraine, it is unlikely that the 30th birthday of our state would have been celebrated on August 24 of this year. … I personally will make every effort to ensure that the Ukrainian army constantly develops, increases its capabilities, and fulfills its honorable mission with dignity! ” – says the congratulation Reznikov, published on the website of the Ministry of Defense.

