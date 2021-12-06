the volcano plunged the island of Java into darkness

The death toll from a volcanic eruption on the Indonesian island of Java increased to 14 people, another 56 were injured. The authorities do not exclude that there may be more victims. The search and rescue operation is complicated by bad weather conditions. Also, new ash emissions were recorded.

Huge clouds of dense smoke cover entire villages in a matter of minutes. Residents flee in panic. The ash column rose to a height of more than 12 kilometers. The Semeru eruption caused incandescent avalanches and volcanic rain. White landscapes are not snow, as one might think at first glance. Ash clouds covered everything around. For a while it became dark, as if at night. Smoke obscured the sunlight.

– Everyone was scared, ran away in panic. The eruption was much stronger than in previous times.

– After the eruption it was very dark, it started to rain, people ran in confusion. We need food and clothing now.

Helicopters were immediately sent to the affected areas, but the search and rescue operation was hampered by thick smoke and damage on the roads – one of the routes was blocked by volcanic ash. Several dozen people have already been taken to hospitals with burns of varying severity. The death toll, according to the authorities, may rise, many residents were trapped in their homes.

– We told one of those who are now missing to flee. But he replied, “I cannot. Who will feed my cows?”

Semeru is the tallest volcano on Java. It became more active a few days ago, however, due to thick fog and poor visibility, experts could not notice the lava flow. The work of rescuers is complicated by new emissions of hot clouds of smoke. And tropical rains turn the settled ash into mud. Some villages have no electricity. However, the services continue to try to reach the affected areas. More than a thousand people have already been evacuated.