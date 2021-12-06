The who announced the sudden death rate from the “omicron”

https://ria.ru/20211206/omikron-1762307680.html

Sudden data on mortality from “omicron”

The WHO announced the sudden data on mortality from the “omicron” – RIA Novosti, 12/06/2021

Sudden data on mortality from “omicron”

The new strain of COVID-19 “omicron”, already found in dozens of countries, has not yet caused a single death. The relevant information, as reported by AFP, was disseminated by … RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The new strain of COVID-19 “omicron”, already found in dozens of countries, has not yet caused a single death. According to AFP, the World Health Organization has released the relevant information. It will take several more weeks to determine the degree of infectiousness of the new strain and to understand whether it is causing a more severe course of the disease, said Michael Ryan, director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program. get the answers that everyone needs, “he stressed. Earlier, the World Organization decided to classify the new variant of the coronavirus as causing concern. Experts do not exclude that due to the active spread of “omicron” is capable of causing more than half of new cases of COVID-19 in Europe in the next few months. On the 20th of November, scientists reported the appearance in Botswana and South Africa of the strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 , which contains 32 mutations in the S-protein, which is necessary for the pathogen to infect cells. According to the researchers, many of the new changes in the genome of SARS-CoV-2 indicate the high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to the protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although final conclusions should be drawn it is too early. Experts believe that B.1.1.529 originally developed in a person with a weakened immune system – probably a patient with AIDS or HIV. According to foreign media reports, about a hundred infected have been registered in South Africa. There are cases in Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, Portugal, Scotland, the Netherlands, and also, presumably, in France, Switzerland and Austria. All these cases are imported.

