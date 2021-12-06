The WHO told how COVID-19 proceeds with the omicron strain

https://ria.ru/20211206/kerkkhove-1762312380.html

Is COVID-19 hard to bear with “omicron”

Primary data indicate that in patients infected with the new omicron-strain of coronavirus, COVID-19 proceeds in a milder form, on the air of CBS RIA Novosti, 06.12.

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. Primary data indicate that patients infected with the new omicron strain of coronavirus have a milder course of COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the technical group of the Emergency Diseases Unit of the World Health Organization, said on the air of CBS. The new strain has not yet caused any deaths, a WHO spokeswoman said could be due to early infection in patients. “It may take several weeks before we really understand how many of these individuals (infected with the new strain – ed.) Will develop a serious illness,” the expert noted. At the same time, she warned that even with a mild course of the disease, an increase in the number of hospitalizations is possible. “They (hospitalized – ed.) Will need treatment in the intensive care unit, and some of them will die,” said the WHO spokeswoman. Van Kerkhove noted that more hospitalizations could result in an increase in mortality. “We do not want this to happen against the background of an already difficult situation with the spread of the ‘delta’ around the world,” the expert concluded, stressing the importance of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus around the world. Botswana and South Africa in the 20th of November. It contains dozens of mutations in the S-protein, which the pathogen needs to infect cells. According to the researchers, many of the new changes in the SARS-CoV-2 genome indicate a high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although it is too early to draw final conclusions. B.1.1.529 is believed to have originally developed in an immunocompromised person with AIDS or HIV. The World Health Organization recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it omicron after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Experts believe that those who have already been ill and vaccinated can become infected, and symptoms range from fatigue to headaches and body aches.

