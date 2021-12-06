Tim Burton to direct the Addams Family spin-off for Netflix without Johnny Depp

Previously, the director stated that he would not take on the series if Depp was not approved for the main role.

Streaming service Netflix has announced the imminent start of filming for the Addams Family spin-off, called Wednesday, wegotthiscovered.com writes.

The central character of the eight-episode series will be Wednesday, Gomez and Morticia Addams’ daughter, played by young actress Jenna Ortega. The film will focus on Wednesday’s days at Nevermore Academy. Here she has to find a new and very confusing relationship, master her emerging psychic abilities and prevent the monstrous murders that terrorize the local school. In addition, she will uncover a supernatural mystery that her parents were involved in 25 years ago.

Jenna Ortega has already boasted of working on the role [+–] Photo: Jenna Ortega / Instagram

The film will be directed, as previously assumed, by Tim Burton, and the roles of Gomez and Morticia will be played by Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta Jones. The latter has already published a photo of herself in the image of the heroine of the new project.

“Today is Wednesday. I have broadcast Morticia Addams many times in my life, and now I can play her in the matchless Tim Burton production on Netflix’s Wednesday. I’m so glad! Reunion with Luis Guzman (my nemesis in Traffic” ) as Gomez and gorgeous Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. I can’t wait, “the 51-year-old actress signed.

Photo: Catherine Zeta-Jones / Instagram

As you know, earlier Burton considered only Johnny Depp for the main male role and even assured that he would not take up filming if Netflix did not return the actor, all the films with whom the streaming service deleted after the scandal in connection with the divorce of the Hollywood celebrity. Why did the director change his mind, there are no comments yet.

For Burton, this will be his first experience in the series, as he previously specialized in feature films. He is used to dealing with “otherworldly” themes, with Batman (1989), Edward Scissorhands (1990), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Corpse Bride (2005) and Alice Through the Looking Glass. in 2016. Other famous works include Sleepy Hollow and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with Johnny Depp, Beetlejuice and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

The date of the premiere of the series has not yet been announced, but it is possible that it will be released no earlier than 2022.