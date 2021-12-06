“Too late”: the scientist gave a gloomy forecast about the coronavirus “Omicron”

A well-known British scientist warns that it is “too late” to try to stop the spread of the Omicron coronavirus with newly imposed travel restrictions, as the new virus is not only “spreading rapidly” in the UK, but could become the dominant COVID-19 strain worldwide already within a few weeks.

A leading scientist warned that the UK was “too late” in trying to stop the spread of the Omicron supervariant, writes the Daily Mail.

Professor Mark Woolhouse said the new travel restrictions were “the case where the stable door was closed after the horse had escaped.” An epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh said the new variant of COVID-19 is “spreading quite quickly” and could become the world’s dominant strain.

It was announced on Saturday that from Tuesday all travelers arriving in England will need to pre-test for COVID-19 before heading out. British ministers said the move was intended as a stopgap after new data emerged showing an increase in cases of the new strain associated with overseas travel.

Professor Woolhouse, who is a member of the Pandemic Influenza Modeling Research Group, said the measures would not be “significant” as the new version of Omicron was already “spreading quite quickly.” Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One, the scientist said: “I think this might be the case when the stable door is closed after the horse has escaped. If Omicron is here in the UK, and it certainly is, if there is a community broadcast in the UK, and it certainly looks like this, then this community broadcast will create a new wave. The imported cases are important, we want to detect them and isolate any positive cases we find, just like any other case. But I think it is too late to try to significantly influence the course of the Omicron wave, if we already have it here. “

According to Professor Woolhouse, while the number of people with the Omicron variant is “still quite small” and probably in the hundreds, the number is growing quite rapidly. But the scientist insisted that vaccinations would still be “very, very good” to protect against the new COVID variant.

Statistician Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter told Sky News: “The situation is very difficult because we do not yet have a lot of data, almost nothing from this country, about what the risks are. In South Africa, data is emerging showing some pretty strong evidence of an increased risk of transmission and some data on people admitted to hospital, but it may actually be softer, but we don’t have enough data to say for sure. This doesn’t seem to be really serious – I think that’s all we can say at the moment. “

Asked if the Omicron counter-proliferation measures have gone far enough, Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter added: “It’s better to take precautions when we don’t know so much. And when we don’t know, it’s better to be safe than sorry ”.