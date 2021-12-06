https://ria.ru/20211206/lira-1762327902.html

Turkish lira approaches anti-record again

The rate of the Turkish lira against the dollar on Monday falls moderately, approaching a historic low

2021-12-06T10: 25

ANKARA, 6 Dec – RIA Novosti. The Turkish lira’s exchange rate against the dollar on Monday is falling moderately, approaching a historic low, according to trading data. At the auction on Monday morning, the Turkish currency fell by 1%, as of 10:15 Moscow time, the rate was 13.83 lira per dollar. at the beginning of the year it traded at the rate of 7.4 lira per dollar, fell in price over the year by almost 50%, to 13.9, and on November 23 fell by 16%. Such a sharp drop in the lira per day was the highest in the last 20 years. It happened after the central bank of Turkey decided on November 18 to reduce the discount rate to 15% from 16%, after which the country’s President Tayyip Erdogan in a televised address again spoke in favor of cutting the discount rate, arguing that this would lead to a decrease in inflation. Turkish parties accused Erdogan of incompetence and called for early elections amid a record fall in the lira exchange rate. The Turkish leader rejected the call, saying that the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey will take place as planned in June 2023.

