UK parliament fails drug test again

The British Parliament is investigating possible facts of cocaine use at the Palace of Westminster. The Times reported this with reference to the Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle.

During the inspection of 12 random places in the parliament building, traces of cocaine were found in 11. The Commission of the House of Commons will discuss the problem and ways of solving it next week.

According to journalists, at the Palace of Westminster, service sniffer dogs may begin to be on duty, capable of detecting drugs by smell. Until now, cynologists in parliament have used animals only to find explosives.

Traces of cocaine were also found in toilets located near the offices of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and British Interior Minister Priti Patel.

Lindsay Hoyle said he would contact the police to investigate the incident thoroughly.

Zlachny place

It is not the first time that traces of drugs have been found in the British Parliament building in London. In 2019, journalists VICE found the remains of cocaine in the toilets of the palace.

Using reagent wipes, employees of the publication noticed traces of white powder in four of the nine toilets.

Most of the cocaine was found in the toilet, which is located opposite the bar for high-ranking officials, journalists of the parliamentary pool, commoners and peers.

The VICE experiment followed the confession of cocaine use by a number of prominent British politicians.

Young business

In particular, in June 2019, Boris Johnson, who was then a candidate for the post of prime minister, said that he had taken cocaine once in his life. According to the politician, this happened when he was 19 years old.

“I tried [кокаин] at the university, but it had no effect on me, “- said Johnson in interview GQ. The journalist asked the politician if he had previously confessed to a single use of cocaine, which he “mistook for powdered sugar.” Subsequently, during a press conference, in response to a question from a Daily Mail reporter about whether he actually used the drug, Johnson dodged the answer and began an abstract speech about the essence of conservatism.

Johnson also admitted to using marijuana multiple times in high school. However, the politician emphasized, “now cannabis has become much stronger and I have reconsidered my attitude towards it.”

In the summer of 2019, then Environment Secretary Michael Gove, also a Conservative nominee for prime minister, publicly admitted to having tried cocaine as a young man as editor for The Times. As a result, he lost the support of a significant portion of the Tories.

In 2015, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords, Baron John Sewell, resigned after photos and videos of him using cocaine were leaked to the press.

The scandalous series of pictures was published by The Sun. On them, the baron takes drugs in the society of prostitutes.

The appearance of the photographs was commented on by the Speaker of the House, Baroness Frances D’Souza. She called her deputy’s behavior “shocking and unacceptable” and said she would contact the police for further investigation. She added that Sewel will remain a member of the House of Lords, although he resigned as Deputy Speaker.

Cocaine shock

In 2013, traces of cocaine in the British Parliament building found journalists of the tabloid The Sun. A newspaper reporter entered the building undercover and used tests that are used by the police and customs. The accuracy of their results is 95%.

Traces of white powder were also found in toilets – and, given the regular cleaning, someone used cocaine in Westminster Palace just a few hours before the journalists arrived there.

“Parliament is visited by more than a million people a year, so it is impossible to find out exactly who is using drugs,” said a spokesman for the British Parliament.

Note that Great Britain has repeatedly been recognized as the most “cocaine” country in Europe.