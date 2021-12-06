https://ria.ru/20211205/sputnik-1762297736.html

Ukraine sent Sich-2-30 satellite to USA for launch into space

Ukraine sent satellite "Sich-2-30" to the United States for launch into space

Ukraine sent Sich-2-30 satellite to USA for launch into space

2021-12-05T21: 51

2021-12-05T21: 51

2021-12-05T21: 51

KIEV, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine has completed all customs formalities and sent its satellite Sich-2-30 to the United States, which is planned to be launched into space in January 2022, the press service of the Dnipro customs reported. -2-30 “has successfully passed all the planned tests and is ready to be sent to the launch base at Cape Canaveral (Florida, USA), the launch of the device is scheduled for January 10, 2022.” Customs formalities have been completed and the Ukrainian satellite Sich- 2-30 “, without deviations from the schedule,” – said in a message from the customs on the social network Facebook. It is noted that the United States will prepare the satellite for launch. Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ordered to launch the Sich 2-30 remote sensing satellite. Oleg Urusky, who was at that time the Minister of Strategic Industries of the country, said that the Ukrainian Yuzhnoye design bureau had signed a contract with the European company ISILAUNCH to launch the Sich-2-30 satellite into orbit. According to him, ISILAUNCH is authorized by SpaceX to sell services for launching satellites into orbit. The launch of the spacecraft was planned for December 2021.

