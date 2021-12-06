US Ambassador to Russia Claims American Diplomats Cannot Obtain Russian Visas – International Panorama

MOSCOW, December 5. / TASS /. The United States cannot increase its diplomatic presence in Russia, since American diplomats are not issued Russian visas. This statement was made by the US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan in an interview with RBC, published on Sunday.

“We cannot get visas for American diplomats to come to Russia. And this was described as a visa deadlock. This is unfortunate, this is not a way to build productive diplomatic relations, and it’s not as easy as saying ‘send more diplomats.’ We can do this only if the Russian government gives visas to our diplomats, and we cannot get them, “he said.

On Friday, a State Department spokesman told TASS that the United States and Russia have made progress in recent days on bilateral issues related to diplomatic visas.

Speaking about the reduction of the US diplomatic presence in the Russian Federation, Sullivan raised the issue of renting his residence in Moscow – Spaso House. “Only as an absolutely last resort, I would agree to consider the possibility of abandoning the lease of this building, which has such a history,” he said, noting that this place has historical value for both Russians and Americans.

Spaso House is located at 10 Spasopeskovskiy Pereulok. This is a mansion built in 1915 in the neoclassical style according to the project of Vladimir Adamovich. In 1933, the American Embassy rented a building for the ambassador’s residence, at the same time it was named Spaso House. In 1969, the diplomatic mission received it on a free lease, like the embassy building, for a period until 2054.

Earlier, in response to the anti-Russian sanctions announced by Washington and another expulsion of diplomats, Moscow imposed restrictions on the hiring of citizens of the Russian Federation and other countries by the American diplomatic missions. The US Embassy announced that from May 12 it will reduce the number of consular services provided, including suspending the consideration of documents for visas that are not intended for diplomatic travel. The issuance of visas to diplomats has also slowed significantly. Since August 1, the American Embassy in Moscow has continued to work with the minimum staff in five years: its staff was staffed by 120 employees.

