US had to convince the EU of Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine using intelligence – Gazeta.Ru

A number of EU countries reacted with suspicion to Washington’s warnings that Russia was allegedly going to “invade” Ukraine. Writes about it Financial Times with reference to sources.

“Many allies were not convinced that serious things were happening. We were surprised by this difference in intelligence – how and why the United States saw what we do not see, ”- said the source of the publication.

As the Financial Times writes, in the end, the States had to disclose an unusually large amount of intelligence data to Europe. Thus, they tried to convince the allies of their vision of the situation.

This information appeared in November before the meeting of the foreign ministers of the NATO member states. The Ukrainian issue was discussed most of all at the meeting.

The fact that at the beginning of 2022 Russian troops may cross the border with Ukraine, wrote the Washington Post and Bild newspapers. The German tabloid, in particular, outlined three possible phases of the war, citing his sources in NATO and the intelligence services. In turn, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called such information empty and groundless escalation of tension.