Vesti Nedeli showed a fragment of the transcript where Merkel calls Lukashenka “Mr. President”

On the air of the Vesti Nedeli program with Dmitry Kiselev on the Russia 1 TV channel, a fragment of the alleged transcript of a conversation between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was shown. According to her, Merkel called Lukashenko “Mr. President”, despite the fact that Germany did not recognize the results of the presidential elections in the republic.

“Relations with the West in Belarus have worsened over the last week, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called Alexander Lukashenko more than once with full understanding who is in charge of the state, addressing in all form,” Kiselev said in the program. According to him, the TV channel had at its disposal the official transcript of their conversation.

“Here it is, the moment of truth. And all this Western verbal tinsel about recognition and non-recognition is empty. There is Realpolitik, and the German Chancellor operates in this format, ”Kiselev sums up.

Merkel and Lukashenko held telephone conversations on November 15 and 17 against the background of the migration crisis that broke out on the border of Belarus and Poland. They discussed possible solutions to the problem and humanitarian assistance to migrants.

Germany did not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as President of Belarus after the presidential elections in August 2020. Merkel spoke about this in September last year in the Bundestag. In November, she met with the Belarusian oppositionist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9, 2020. The CEC declared Lukashenka the winner with more than 80% of the vote. Supporters of his rival in the elections, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, on the contrary, said that she was supported by about 80% of voters. The European Union did not recognize Lukashenko as president and imposed sanctions on him. European leaders held meetings with Tikhanovskaya, who was forced to leave Belarus.

After the elections, mass protests began in the republic, which in various forms lasted for about a year.

